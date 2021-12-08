Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 12,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,235. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.