Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $15.34 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $429.94. 347,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.88 and a 200 day moving average of $406.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

