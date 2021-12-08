Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

