Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 10,725 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 41.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $248,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $320.50. 682,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,024,504. The company has a market capitalization of $801.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

