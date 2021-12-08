Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total transaction of $23,343,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $524,338,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,956.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,744.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

