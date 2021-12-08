Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,370.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $144.08. 1,333,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

