GNY (GNY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,097.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. GNY has a market capitalization of $57.81 million and approximately $22,097.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00220641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

