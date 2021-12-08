GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,274 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after buying an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 481.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,252 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in GO Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

GOAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,923. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

