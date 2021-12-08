Goldcoin Price Reaches $0.11 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.68 million and $11,603.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00324763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,755,660 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.