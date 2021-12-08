Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

GDEN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.