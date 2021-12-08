Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

