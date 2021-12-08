Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $418,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.