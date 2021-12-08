Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,441 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,138,166 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,222,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 559,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.