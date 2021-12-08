Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 131,122 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,122 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerald were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Emerald by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EEX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.90. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

