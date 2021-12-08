Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.