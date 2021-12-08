Golff (GOF) Price Hits $0.26

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $730,236.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golff has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00217762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

