Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

GDP opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.62. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354,820 shares of company stock valued at $52,845,620 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $173,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

