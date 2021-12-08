Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given New GBX 1,325 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.84) to GBX 1,325 ($17.57) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grafton Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.53).

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.31) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.90). The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,277.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

