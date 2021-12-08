Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after acquiring an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. 179,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,106,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

