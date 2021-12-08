Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $270,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.79. 32,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.71. The company has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $146.91 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.