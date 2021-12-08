Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 308 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.90. 12,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $159.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

