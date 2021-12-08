Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 231 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $293,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $634,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

