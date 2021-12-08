Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 327 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,520.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,483.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,462.63. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

