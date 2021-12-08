Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

