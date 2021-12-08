Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $247.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.