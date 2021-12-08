Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 810 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,887,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

