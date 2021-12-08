Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of GHL opened at $18.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.86. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.41%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

