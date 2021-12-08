Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.21

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 32985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRFS. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

