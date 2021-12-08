Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $65.17. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $3.8226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.11%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

