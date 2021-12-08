H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services. The company offers business trips, group tours and package tours; Skywalker cards and gift cards; overseas travel insurance products. It operates primarily in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand and South Korea. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get H.I.S. alerts:

OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. H.I.S. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.