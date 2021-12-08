Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HVRRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. 5,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

