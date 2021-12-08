Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

