Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after buying an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

