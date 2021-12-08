Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,473 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

