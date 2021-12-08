Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

