Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $51.51 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,373. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

