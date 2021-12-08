Head-To-Head Analysis: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.35 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A loanDepot 2.43% 64.38% 8.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 222.66%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

loanDepot beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

