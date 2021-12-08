Head to Head Review: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) versus Its Peers

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Firsthand Technology Value Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Firsthand Technology Value Fund Competitors 262 925 831 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Firsthand Technology Value Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s peers have a beta of 1.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 69.42% 1.83% 1.72% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Competitors -23.71% -17.17% -8.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.65 million -$22.95 million 8.64 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Competitors $134.28 million $54.52 million 12.49

Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund. Firsthand Technology Value Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund peers beat Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. We are a Maryland corporation and are registered with the SEC as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This provides the company with certain structural advantages, including public liquidity and a beneficial tax structure. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. provides investment management services to us. Firsthand is led by Kevin Landis, a seasoned technology and cleantech investor with more than 25 years of experience in technology and investment management. Firsthand’s team has been responsible for over $300 million of investments in more than 40 private companies over the past 20 years.

