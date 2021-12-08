Head-To-Head Survey: Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Impact Acquisition and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -114.93% -24.90% -21.69%

64.3% of Environmental Impact Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Environmental Impact Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Environmental Impact Acquisition and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 33.26 -$152.10 million ($3.16) -28.06

Environmental Impact Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Environmental Impact Acquisition and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Impact Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Environmental Impact Acquisition.

About Environmental Impact Acquisition

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

