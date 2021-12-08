HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.28 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.30-$1.35 EPS.

HQY stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,836. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4,471.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.45.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

