Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

