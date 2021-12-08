HEICO (HEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

