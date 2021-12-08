Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.91. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

