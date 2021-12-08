Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

NYSE HI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

