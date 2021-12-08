Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 395,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

