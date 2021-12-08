Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,575. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

