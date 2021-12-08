Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $42,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

