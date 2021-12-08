Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

