Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $857,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $382.99 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07, a PEG ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.76 and a 200-day moving average of $342.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

