Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth $84,000. Amundi purchased a new position in XPEL in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,000 shares of company stock worth $31,654,470. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

